On Monday, March 20, staff at Pioneer Valley High School contacted local emergency personnel with reports of an unresponsive student on campus.

Emergency medical workers were dispatched and a school nurse administered Narcan, the common brand name of the drug naloxone, a medication used to reverse the effects of opioids.

Sgt. Felix Diaz, an officer with the Santa Maria Police Department, confirmed the incident was one in a string of similar events at Santa Maria schools.

“We responded to a call of a student possibly overdosing," he said. "Fire, medics and police responded and treated the individual, then the student was taken over to the hospital."

According to Diaz, who reviewed some of the department's calls for service, there have been 12 reported medical calls for drug-related incidents this school year at Santa Maria high schools, including the one Monday at Pioneer Valley.

“We have had nine incidents at Pioneer Valley High School involving medical calls for drugs," said Diaz.

Of the nine, Diaz said, four were related to some sort of prescription pills and two involved the use of Narcan. Diaz said the incidents involving the use of Narcan were likely related to fentanyl.

"The other three were unknown substances," Diaz said of the incidents at Pioneer Valley High School that the police department has information on. "Santa Maria High had two incidents, one involving 'M30' pills and the other involving methamphetamine."

M30 pills are sold as oxycodone, a strong opioid, though the DEA reports that the pills sold on the street can sometimes be counterfeit pills made with fentanyl. A lethal dose of fentanyl is about two milligrams, equivalent in size to a few grains of salt, according to the DEA.

Diaz confirmed the incident at Pioneer Valley this week was likely a fentanyl overdose.

Earlier in March, there was a suspected fentanyl overdose at Pioneer Valley that led principal Shanda Herrera to send a voicemail to students and parents with a message addressing the incident and precautions to take.

“As you may have heard, we had a student who was transported to the hospital due to ingesting a fentanyl pill," Herrera's message said. "Fortunately, the student recovered. However, I am asking all teachers to have discussions with their classes on the dangers of this terrible drug and remind everyone that one use can end your life."

In the message to students, Herrera noted the Santa Barbara County Education Office held a seminar in January that focused on the nationwide increase in opioid use among students and warned of a possible crisis that can lead to increased rates of adolescent addiction, poisoning and accidental overdose death.

“(The seminar) contains perspectives from schools, county behavioral wellness, law enforcement and the medical community along with county statistics, facts-versus-myths and the resources for families related to this ongoing crisis and dangerous trend," Herrera's message said. "I invite all parents to watch this educational video with their students."

Kenny Klein, the Santa Maria Joint Union School District's public information officer, said there are trained staff at every school site to deal with a drug overdose and Narcan is available to administer before medical personnel arrive.

According to Klein, the district has provided the schools with resources such as posters and videos to educate students and staff on the dangers of fentanyl. Also, Klein said, there will soon be presentations from “outside groups” for parents and students.

When asked if the police department has something in the works regarding high school students and fentanyl in the district, Diaz said the department is working to spread awareness about the issue and is working with local non-profits, such as Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley.

“Our investigators are looking into the incidents and we are coordinating with the school district and local nonprofits to better educate students and parents on substance abuse,” said Diaz.