You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Festival of Lights kicks off Friday at Santa Maria Fairpark
0 comments

Festival of Lights kicks off Friday at Santa Maria Fairpark

From the What you need to know for Wednesday, December 2 series
  • Updated
  • 0

The Santa Maria Fairpark will kick off the holiday season this weekend with the Festival of Lights drive-through event and a holiday market featuring offerings from local vendors. 

Tickets are now available for the Festival of Lights, which will run from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday at 937 S. Thornburg St. Residents can purchase tickets for half-hour time slots on each of the three nights to see the winter wonderland created with help from local businesses. 

Admission is $20 for vehicles with nine passengers or less, and $30 for vehicles with 10 or more passengers. 

While driving through the Fairpark, attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles and drivers are asked to maintain a safe distance between other vehicles. 

Along with a light show in the evenings, the Fairpark will host its second Jingle Mingle Holiday Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 

At the market, 20 local vendors will sell items including handmade jewelry, clothes and other gifts inside the Park Plaza building, with mask-wearing and social distancing enforced. 

Admission to the market is free. 

Festive poinsettia plants also will be available for $10 at the Fairpark during the weekend.  

To purchase tickets for the Festival of Lights, visit santamariafairpark.ticketspice.com/festival-of-lights

For more information, contact the Fairpark Main Office at 805-925-8824. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News