Fifth San Luis Obispo County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

A fifth San Luis Obispo County Jail inmate tested positive for COVID-19 last week, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department reported Tuesday.

The inmate, who was asymptomatic, tested positive at the jail on Saturday, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla. After being arrested five days prior to the positive test result, the inmate had been placed in the jail's quarantine unit in accordance with health protocols.

There was no exposure to jail staff because they are required to wear personal protective equipment, Cipolla said.

An inmate last tested positive at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on July 22.

Since March, six sheriff's deputies have tested positive for the virus, including three correctional staff members and three patrol officers.

The jail continues to be vigilant with screening, testing and isolating sick individuals to protect staff, inmates and the public, Cipolla said.