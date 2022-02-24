Dennis Grossini is getting his jersey retired.
Finally.
A retirement ceremony is slated for Saturday at Lompoc High's Dan Bodary Field.
Grossini has been waiting decades to have this achievement officially memorialized. In a June 10, 1965 article in the Lompoc Record, Grossini, then a graduating senior at Lompoc High, was set to have his No. 9 retired by then-Lompoc coach Dick Wilson and principal Bob Paisola.
Grossini was named to back-to-back All-CIF teams during his junior and senior years at Lompoc and racked up multiple MVP awards during his final two seasons of varsity ball.
"Because of his accomplishments in his three seasons for Lompoc, the three-year letterman was to be honored at this afternoon's high school awards assembly," the 1965 article read. "At that time, varsity baseball coach Dick Wilson was to present his jersey to Lompoc Senior High principal Bob Paisola, officially retiring 'number nine' from the varsity baseball roster."
The story claimed that the jersey used by Grossini "will be placed in the trophy case at Lompoc High."
For one reason or another, Grossini's number was never officially retired. Some claim that administrators put their energy into opening up Cabrillo High that year and Grossini's number retirement just got lost in the shuffle.
Now that situation will be rectified. Grossini's jersey will be retired Saturday as Lompoc hosts Oxnard Pacifica in a doubleheader that starts at 11 a.m. The retirement ceremony will be held after the first game.
Community members and baseball fans are welcomed to attend Saturday's ceremony and baseball doubleheader at Lompoc High.
Grossini was the first athlete from Lompoc High to sign a professional contract with any team in any sport, according to a Lompoc Record story from August of 1965. Grossini signed with the Detroit Tigers as a 17-year-old after he went 10-2 with 122 strikeouts and a 0.74 ERA as a senior.
The Tigers drafted him in the sixth round and Grossini signed with Detroit.
"Included in his contract is an $800,000 scholarship fund to any college to which he is eligible and provisions for a monthly salary of $500, the maximum amount a 'AA' draft choice may be paid his first year with the team."
Grossini reported to Lakeland, Fla., for his first stint in pro ball.
"When asked why he signed with the Tigers now instead of after college, Grossini replied that he "felt it was wiser to accept the contract now because if I went to college and was hurt in some way, I couldn't play pro ball at all. A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush, you might say."
That move did in fact prove wise. Grossini pitched three seasons in the Tigers' minor league organization before suffering a shoulder injury. He made 19 starts as a pro, throwing 121 innings with a 4.17 ERA.
Grossini has long been among the baseball greats to come out of Lompoc, which has a rich history of professional and major league players, including Danny Duffy, Ryan Church, Casey Candaele, Roy Howell, Roy Thomas and Dave Stegman.