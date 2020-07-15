Fire crews halt 3-acre fire along Highway 101
0 comments

Fire crews halt 3-acre fire along Highway 101

  • Updated
  • 0

Santa Barbara County Fire crews halted a small vegetation fire that broke out along Highway 101 just north of Buellton on Tuesday.

The fire, which was reported shortly after 1 p.m. along the southbound side of Highway 101, scorched three acres before forward progress was stopped, according to County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

The fire spread to the center divider before it was eventually put out by crews.

Fire crews halt 3-acre fire along Highway 101

Read more here.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News