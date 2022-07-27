Santa Barbara County firefighters contained a small grass fire next to southbound Highway 101 in Buellton on Wednesday.
Reports of the fire near Highway 101 and the Jonata Park Road exit were received at 3:15 p.m., and County Fire was immediately dispatched.
Crews had the small fire contained before the end of the hour with help from civilians with shovels, according to spokesman Scott Safechuck. Firefighters remained on scene to conduct an area mop-up.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.