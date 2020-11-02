First quarter financial reports show lingering COVID-19 impacts in Santa Maria

Financial reports for the first quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal year in Santa Maria indicate mostly conservative spending across city departments and slowly-increasing sales tax revenue, with budget amendments requested to cover unexpected public safety costs.

Despite millions in sales tax revenue losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, sales tax revenue from July to September was 9% or $543,240 higher than the same time last year, according to city Director of Finance Mary Harvey.

This revenue, which makes up over half of the city's General Fund through Measure U, also saw the highest year-to-year increase out of the city’s five General Fund sources, which include hotel and bed tax, property tax, the Non-Hazardous Impacted Soils Program, and licenses and permits.

Part of the increase was due to online sales tax revenue from out-of-state retailers, Harvey said, in addition to construction and industry growth. However, the city continues to experience decreased sales tax revenue from other sectors hit hard by COVID-19 closures.

“Sales growth in building and construction and business and industry categories also contributed to the higher revenue. These increases were offset by declines in fuel and service stations, general consumer goods, and restaurants and hotel categories,” Harvey said.