Fitness facilities at Abel Maldonado center to reopen Nov. 2

The city of Santa Maria is planning to reopen fitness facilities at Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center to the public on Nov. 2, with modifications, according to city officials.

In order to provide more space for social distancing, the fitness equipment will be moved into the building's larger events center, and patrons will be required to reserve a spot beforehand for $5, said city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

“We want to get our facilities reopened in a safe and orderly manner,” city Recreation Services Manager Dennis Smitherman said. “This move will provide opportunities for many of our longtime patrons to get back to their fitness routines.”

The center, located at 600 S. McClelland St., has been closed to the public since the initial COVID-19 shutdown in mid-March, along with the majority of regular recreation programs.

In the meantime, the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department has continued to provide COVID-safe activities in the form of virtual and drive-through events, take-home activities for families and socially distanced outdoor youth sports programs.

Reservation information will be available on the Recreation and Parks Department webpage at cityofsantamaria.org/city-government/departments/recreation-and-parks.

For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks administrative office at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.