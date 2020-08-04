Five more COVID-19 cases confirmed at Santa Barbara County Jail

Five more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Santa Barbara County Jail, bringing to 14 the total number of inmates infected with coronavirus who have been housed there, a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
One of the five had COVID-19 when he was arrested, which was confirmed through community testing before he was booked Sunday, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
She said the inmate was immediately housed in a negative-pressure room and is being medically monitored.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
