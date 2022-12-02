With unbeaten Folsom Lake down 29-16 at Hancock College at halftime Thursday night, it figured that the visiting Eagles would heat up in the second half.
They did, and how.
The Eagles scored 55 points in the second half, including 30 in the fourth quarter en route to a 71-64 win against the Bulldogs at Hancock's Toys for Tots Tournament at Joe White Memorial Gymnasium on the Hancock campus.
Folsom Lake moved to 8-0. Hancock is 5-3.
"Give Folsom Lake credit," a somber Hancock coach Andre Scott said afterward. "They threw the first punch in the second half and just kept it going. It's pretty hard to beat a team that scores 55 points in a half."
The "first punch" Scott referred to was likely a made 3-pointer by Eagles guard Daily Appplegarth 14 seconds into the second half. The Bulldogs clung to the lead as the Eagles kept coming, but Folsom Lake finally went ahead when Eagles forward Corrie Harrison, who plagued the Bulldogs inside throughout the second half, scored in the lane then made a free throw for an old-fashioned three-point play that put her team ahead 61-58 with 1:49 left.
The Eagles out-scored the Bulldogs 10-6 the rest of the way.
Hancock shook off an early Folsom Lake run in the third quarter that brought the Eagles within 36-31. Alex Paquet made a 10-footer at the 1:03 mark of the third that gave the Bulldogs a double digits lead again, 45-34.
Marcie Purbaugh and Jessica Huffhines made consecutive 3's for the Eagles in quick succession after that Paquet basket as Folsom began to generate momentum again. This time, the Eagles kept it going as the Bulldogs offense unraveled for a time at the 3:41 mark of the fourth, with consecutive turnovers as Folsom Lake was making its late push.
"They got that momentum late in the third quarter, and we just couldn't stop it," said Scott. Folsom Lake out-scored Hancock 30-17 in the fourth quarter.
Purbaugh and Harrison scored 16 points apiece for the Eagles. Purbaugh put in 14 points in the second half, and Harrison had 10 after intermission. Huffhines and Ashleigh Briggs scored nine points each for Folsom Lake. Harrison, with a team-high nine rebounds, just missed a double-double.
Paquet, who kept the Bulldogs in it with some timely three-pointers, scored a game-high 20 points for Hancock. She made half of her six 3-point tries. Chyanna Tell and Giselle Calderon, shooting 7-for-13 from the floor between them, put in 10 points each for the Bulldogs. India Dowling-Green snared a game-high 11 rebounds.
Particularly in the second half, "It didn't help that we didn't have Kayla (Taylor)," said Scott. "Not so much because of the size, but because of the experience. Kayla has played a lot of college games, and we're freshman-heavy."
Taylor is a 5-foot-11 sophomore forward who has given Hancock a strong presence inside this season. She is of just two sophomores on the team, along with Paquet. Taylor, Scott said, suffered a concussion in the second half of Hancock's 69-40 win against Reedley in Hancock's Nov. 22 home opener.
"She's in day two of concussion protocol, and she'll be out the whole weekend," of the Toys for Tots Tournament, said Scott. "She'll be ready for our (Western State Conference) Crossover," which begins Dec. 9 at home against Glendale.
"It's for safety," to keep Taylor out for now, said Scott.
Paquet was helped off the floor at the 6:58 mark of the fourth quarter. She returned about three minutes later.
"She had a cramp," said Scott. "That's all that was. She's fine."
The Hancock 1-3-1 trapping zone defense flustered Folsom in the first half, and the Eagles couldn't get much going the rest of the half after Applegarth made a 3-pointer on the first shot of the game. Chloe Blanksenship scored at the 6:32 mark of the first quarter to put the Bulldogs ahead 6-5 and Hancock, though struggling on offense itself, gradually lengthened its first-half lead.
Just six of Folsom's 17 turnovers came in the second half. Hancock lost the ball 11 times after intermission and had 24 turnovers for the game.
Fresno City College beat Cerritos 83-56 in an earlier tournament game Thursday. At press time, Hancock was set to play Cerritos at 5 p.m. Friday and Fresno at 1 p.m. Saturday in its last two games of the round robin-style tournament.