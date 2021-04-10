Football: Nipomo scores critical Ocean League win over Pioneer Valley

A lot was on the line in the chase for the Ocean League title Saturday afternoon at Panther Stadium.

Pioneer Valley hosted Nipomo in an Ocean football game then.

The Panthers entered 1-0 and the lone unbeaten team in the league. Nipomo, meanwhile, came in with a 2-1 record and had its eye on keeping pace with Santa Maria, which moved to 3-1 in league with a 16-7 win over Mission Prep on Friday.

Both teams were riding a wave of momentum, having won their previous games.

Nipomo left the game with its momentum intact and a shot at winning at least a share of the Ocean League title as the Titans held off the Panthers in a 21-13 win.

That means Nipomo is now 3-1 with one game left to play: At winless Atascadero next week. Santa Maria is also 3-1, but has a tougher challenge in its last league game against Pioneer Valley next week. At 1-1, the Panthers also may have a shot at claiming at least a share of the league title, though it's a bit more complicated.

The Panthers' start of the season was delayed when the team went into quarantine ahead of the March 19 opener, having its first two games pushed back. The Panthers have the Santa Maria game on April 16 and the Atascadero game on April 23, but it's unclear if the team will end up playing Morro Bay, which is 1-3 on the season, meaning Pioneer Valley will likely come up a game short in the league standings.

On Saturday, which was Senior Day for more than a dozen Panthers, the Titans went ahead late in the second quarter and wouldn't relinquish their lead.