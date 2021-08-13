041421 Righetti FB 13.JPG
Buy Now

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District announced Friday that Righetti's season-opening game against Bishop Diego has been canceled.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

Righetti's football team won't start its season on time.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District announced Friday that the team has "canceled" its scheduled Aug. 20 opener against Bishop Diego after a student attended practice on Tuesday, Aug. 11 and tested positive for COVID-19.

The team hasn't practiced since, though there is some good news for the Warriors. The school tested its players on Wednesday and district spokesperson Kenny Klein said all the players tested were cleared.

Surveillance testing needed to be completed prior to the program returning to practice.

"After consulting with the Santa Barbara County Department of Public Health and utilizing current CDC recommendations, it was decided to delay the start of RHS varsity football practice until Saturday," Klein said in a statement. "This will allow for one more surveillance test prior to practicing in full pads."

Since Righetti could not reach 10 full padded practices ahead of its first game, the contest against Bishop Diego has been canceled.

"All the student athletes tested on Wednesday were cleared to attend school and participate in conditioning," Klein said in an email. "The team will look to make up the missed game during its bye week."

The testing program area schools used during the spring season is not in place this fall. Programs have mostly been operating under pre-pandemic protocols, with limited masking, no cohorts or regular testing. Most area districts are planning to have unrestricted fan access at games. During the truncated spring season, high-contact sports programs underwent weekly testing ahead of games and fan attendance was limited to immediate family members.

Righetti is now scheduled to host Lompoc on Friday, Aug. 27 to start its season.

Players received a message Wednesday from school officials, notifying them that a player had tested positive and that player was at practice Tuesday.

"This message is to inform you that a member of the varsity football team has recently tested positive for COVID-19," that message read. "This athlete was last at practice on Tuesday, Aug. 10. Varsity football team practice will be canceled today, Aug. 11, to facilitate contact tracing and allow for rapid testing of the athletes."

Players were tested Wednesday, though a source said about a dozen players failed to show up for testing then.

Players were told Wednesday that if they were vaccinated or had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 90 days, they would not have to test.

"If you are fully vaccinated (both doses + 14 days) or had a positive COVID test in the last 90 days, you will be exempt from testing," the message to players read.

Righetti's bye week is set for Friday, Sept. 10 after the Warriors play at Santa Barbara on Sept. 3. 

Righetti dealt with an outbreak during the spring season. The football team was shut down in March the week before the season was set to start. Righetti then began the season two weeks later than planned. 

The Righetti team went 4-1 during the truncated spring season that saw multiple area programs deal with COVID-19 outbreaks. 

Nearly all California high school programs are set to kickoff their seasons Aug. 20. Some high-profile games in Southern California have already been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. Last week, Hawaii postponed its fall sports season from August to September. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments