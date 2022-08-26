The first quarter went fine for Righetti in its home opener. After that, when the game wasn't interrupted by a penalty, Santa Barbara controlled things for the most part.

The Warriors, thanks mainly to a 17-yard Brian Monighetti touchdown run, did all the scoring in the first quarter. The Dons scored 32 unanswered points after that and went on to a 35-14 non-league win at Warrior Stadium on the Righetti campus.

The Dons moved to 2-0. The Warriors are 0-2.

After the first Righetti touchdown, the Dons' big quarterback, Abel Renteria, threw for three scores and bulled in from eight yards out for another. Jeffrey Lechuga kicked two field goals.

The Santa Barbara win took awhile. After some two hours and 45 minutes, and 18 accepted penalties against the Warriors and 17 more against the Dons, this one was in the books.

The Warriors rushed for 147 yards, "And we probably got another 147 rushing yards called back because of penalties," said Righetti coach Tony Payne. "And that's no exaggeration. That's (on the) coaching."

Righetti will try to sharpen things up for a non-league road game that will kick off at 7 p.m. next Friday night at Pioneer Valley, which is 0-2 after falling to Lompoc 54-7.

Friday night, Renteria hit Gil Thomas for 20 yards and their team's first score. On the PAT try, holder Kai Mault fielded a ground ball of a snap, hightailed it for the end zone and made it for a two-point conversion that put the Dons ahead 8-7.

Santa Barbara gradually pulled away. The Renteria TD run and a Lechuga field goal gave the Dons an 18-7 halftime cushion. Renteria connected with Mault for 49 yards and a score on the Dons' first drive of the second half. Shortly afterward, Mault caught a Renteria pass, bounced off a would-be tackle at midfield and ran in to complete a 63-yard scoring play.

Though they lost by 21, the Warriors' misdirection stuff often worked pretty well. Righetti ran enough of it successfully on a third quarter drive to pull within 32-14. On fourth down and four, Isaiah Abrigo bolted in from 17 yards out to put the Warriors within 32-14.

The Dons put the ball on the ground seven times, lost four fumbles and one of those came on the possession after the Abrigo touchdown. The Warriors effectively took themselves out of contention with back-to-back fouls that nullified back-to-back first downs. As a result, Gilberto Chavez punted, one of his eight punts on the night.

Chavez wasn't always able to get a punt off when he was back in punt formation. A high snap sailed over his head, Chavez was clobbered after picking the ball up and that set up the Renteria touchdown run.

"We had terrible field position all night," said Payne.

The Dons won by a comfortable margin though a holding foul nullified a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown after the first Righetti possession, and back-to-back five-yard penalties after the Dons had the ball on the Warriors 1 forced Santa Barbara to settle for a Lechuga field goal in the first half. Another high snap on the punt had set the Dons up at the Righetti 4.

"This wasn't good enough," said Santa Barbara coach JT Stone. "We have to be better next week. We're going down to Oxnard to play Pacifica, and they're the team to beat." Kickoff for that one is set for 7 p.m.

Renteria threw for 291 yards. He began by throwing long, sideways screens that worked then had success throwing the ball downfield.

"Abel takes what the defense gives him, and that's what they were giving us," said Stone.

Santa Barbara had just 44 yards rushing. Righetti had 24 yards passing. After not getting a sack in the first half, the Dons defense racked up three in the second. The Warriors are 0-2. They started the season with a 41-9 loss at unbeaten Bishop Diego.