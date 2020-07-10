Football: Righetti grad Conor Regan on the move with degree in hand

A degree in hand, Conor Regan will continue his career as a collegiate quarterback.

He hopes to make playing quarterback his profession.

“That’s my dream, my ultimate goal, to play at the professional level,” said the Righetti High School alum.

Regan will play for Long Island University as a graduate transfer. Regan was at Northern Colorado, an FCS school in the Big Sky Conference, for three years.

“I got my degree in business economics there, with a minor in business,” said Conor Regan, whose father, Mike, is a former veteran football coach in Santa Maria.

Long Island University plays its football games in Brookville, New York, at Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium, which seats 6,000 people.

Conor Regan was at Ventura College for two years and Northern Colorado for three before signing on with Long Island.

“I knew I had another season of eligibility, and I decided to take advantage of it,” said Conor Regan.

The Righetti grad said he had been in communication with Long Island, which also plays in the NCAA FCS subdivision, since December.

“At first they didn’t have a scholarship for me,” he said. “Then, due to COVID-19, they didn’t have spring ball, there was more money available and they had a scholarship for me.

“I red-shirted at Ventura my freshman year and I red-shirted the 2018 season at Northern Colorado, so I got six years to play four,” seasons of football.

When he was at Northern Colorado, Regan took advantage of the liberalized red-shirt rule.