Football: Righetti steamrolls Paso Robles 34-7 to open spring season

Early in the fourth quarter Friday night, Righetti junior Chris Miller scooped up a Paso Robles fumble at midfield and returned it to the Bearcats 4. Miller scored on the next play.

That sequence of events summed up how the evening went for the Warriors in general and Miller in particular in the Righetti football team’s first game action in more than 500 days. The Warriors beat the Bearcats 34-7 in a Mountain League football game at Righetti.

Besides his big fumble return, Miller scored two touchdowns and intercepted two passes (As a team, Righetti picked off five) as the Warriors made their season opener a big success. The Bearcats are 1-2. Elias Martinez also intercepted two passes and made a dazzling catch for a two-point conversion in the end zone.

Miller gave an indication of things to come when the Warriors caught the Bearcats, who were pursuing to the right, out of position and Miller bolted 43 yards to the Bearcats 16 on the first possession of the game.

A penalty wiped out a Joaquin Cuevas touchdown on a 10-yard flat pass, but, after an ensuing five-yard penalty against the Warriors, Cuevas hit an open Miller in the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown pass.

“Oh, man. I’m just so grateful to be out here,” Miller said afterward.

Especially after the Righetti season opener that was scheduled for March 19 was scrapped because of a positive COVID-19 test. The Warriors had to quarantine for 10 days.

“That was really hard, especially to have it taken away like that,” Miller said with a snap of his fingers. “Especially after working so hard.”