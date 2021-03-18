Football: St. Joseph locked in for opener at Paso Robles

2021 Spring Schedule: St. Joseph Friday, March 19: @Paso Robles Friday, March 26: @Arroyo Grande Friday, April 2: @San Luis Obispo Friday, April 9: vs. Templeton Friday, April 16: vs. Righetti All games set for 7 p.m.

Many area football programs have struggled to keep their numbers up amid the coronavirus pandemic.

St. Joseph has not been one of those programs.

Third-year coach Pepe Villaseñor says the Knights are at "100%" in terms of participation.

"All of our guys are committed to playing these next five weeks and our participation is literally 100%," Villesenor said at a practice earlier this month.

Paso Robles is another area program that hasn't struggled to keep its numbers up. The Bearcats host St. Joseph in the season-opening game Friday night, kicking off this unique five-game spring season.

There will be a major dip in JV games this year, but Paso Robles and St. Joseph are the rare programs that have enough players to field multiple levels this spring. St. Joseph and Paso played in a JV football game Thursday. Atascadero, Paso Robles, St. Joseph and some Channel League programs are fielding JV teams this spring.

The Knights' varsity game is scheduled to kickoff Friday a 7 p.m. The game can be streamed live online at santamariatimes.com/live.