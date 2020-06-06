Former Orcutt Academy standout Emily Mathis stays connected with swimming

Coach Emily Mathis misses seeing her pupils in person, whether they be high school swimmers or kindergartners.

Mathis won back-to-back CIF Southern Section Division 4 championships in the 100 breaststroke when she attended Orcutt Academy. Mathis became the first sectional divisional champion at the school.

She is the third in a set of siblings who excelled in swimming, at different high schools.

Jared Zimmer swam, and also played water polo, for Santa Maria High School. He was an NCAA All-American in the mile, 500 and 1,000 at Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois.

Meghan Zimmer (now O'Reilly) was a high school All-American swimmer at Pioneer Valley. She went on to swim at San Diego State.

After Mathis graduated from Orcutt Academy, she swam for Boise State, where she set the school record in the women’s 200 breaststroke.

She graduated from Boise State in 2018. Mathis, who just finished her second year as a kindergarten placement teacher in Boise, has been a coach in the Boise Timberline High School swim program for three years.

“I would absolutely rather be with (my swimmers) in person,” said Mathis.

Mathis said she coaches in all aspects of the Timberline swim program, which includes varsity and JV boys and girls.

“Our swimmers have been pretty much stuck with land line training,” since pools were closed nationwide because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mathis said.

“I know a lot of them have been biking in the Boise foothills, doing cardio, doing what they can.”