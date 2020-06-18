Former Pioneer Valley swim All-American Meghan O'Reilly thriving in San Diego

Her coaching days are done, for the time being anyway, but Meghan O'Reilly is still plenty busy.

The former Meghan Zimmer, a standout swimmer when she attended Pioneer Valley and San Diego State, is a fourth grade teacher in San Diego. She also helps her husband, Corbin, run a Santa Maria-style barbecue in San Diego, Corbin’s Q restaurant.

They also run a beer business, Tap Truck, with Corbin’s business partner, Taylor Speers.

“The tap truck is year-round,” said Meghan O'Reilly. “We do weddings, private catering events and so forth. We have licenses across the nation, one in Mexico, one in Canada.”

O'Reilly was a high school swimming All-American at Pioneer Valley. She won a CIF Southern Section divisional championship in the 100 backstroke as a junior in 2006.

She still holds the San Diego State women’s 200 freestyle record, 1:46.60.

After graduating in 2013, O'Reilly was active in coaching. Then, three years ago, she suffered a stroke.

“I had to stop everything for a little bit,” O'Reilly said.

“I was actually pretty fortunate. I only lost vision. It took about three months for my vision to recover. I didn’t lose any physical strength. I didn’t lose my speech ability.”

O'Reilly said, “It was weird. My brain had to fix part of the damage. It was just a weird feeling. I was tired all the time.”

The former Meghan Zimmer said she started in a teaching credential program three months after the stroke.

Now, “I’m 100 percent better,” O'Reilly said. “(Medical personnel) said that because I was so young, I was able to recover quickly.”