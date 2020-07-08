Former Saint baseball standout Slim Lopez graduates from U.S. Army's Military Police Academy

Slim Lopez knew he wanted to be a military policeman. And he knew he wanted to become one sooner rather than later.

“If I went through (a traditional program), I couldn’t be a military policeman until I was 21,” said Lopez, a Santa Maria native whose birth name is Robert.

Thus, “I went into the Military Police Academy,” said Lopez, who was a prominent baseball player in the Santa Maria area for years.

“That way I could become a military policeman when I became 18. Growing up, I always wanted to be a military policeman.”

Lopez recently completed the program at the U.S. Army Military Police Academy at Fort Leonard Wood in the Missouri Ozarks.

Now he is awaiting his orders to report to Military Police Officer Camp Vilseck in Stuttgart, Germany.

Just when he will get those orders “is up in the air,” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Lopez.

“I hope to become a military policeman in a year. I’ll be there three years.

“Then they’ll either keep me in Germany or bring me back stateside,” said Lopez. “I want to make being a military policeman a career.”

Lopez played for the Santa Maria Southside Little League 11-12 All-Star squad that Eddie Garcia coached. That squad rolled to District 65 and Section 1 tournament championships.

Many of the players on that team, including Lopez, Garcia’s son, Trevor, Jaden LyBurtus, Sutton Tompkins and others, went on to distinguish themselves in high school ball later.

Lopez and Trevor Garcia were teammates on the Santa Maria High School baseball team that won the 2017 CIF Southern Section Division 6 championship. Lopez was the regular second baseman.