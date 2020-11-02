Former VCA football standouts Clay Taylor and Adam Aldana transition to medical field

Clay Taylor and Adam Aldana both made a mark as football players for Valley Christian Academy.
Now they both hope to make a mark in the medical field, though in different occupations.
“I hope to be an EMT,” said Aldana, who ran for a combined 2,668 yards and 43 touchdowns for VCA in 2017 and 2018.
Voting closes Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. Remember to vote on all three sites. The vote totals from all three will be combined and used to deter…
“I just always wanted to be a firefighter when I was little - just one of those choices,” when it comes to being a first responder.
Aldana is in his first semester at Golden State Baptist College in San Jose. “They don’t have a football team,” he said. “I wanted to start at a Christian college. After this school year, I’ll transfer to Hancock College and start EMT training there.”
Taylor ran for 1,381 yards and 28 touchdowns for the Lions in 2013, his senior season at VCA.
His career goal is to be an NFL trainer, and he said he is in the midst of a one-year program with the Tennessee Titans, as a trainer for the team.
“It’s a paid position,” said Taylor. “I’m grateful to have a roof over my head.”
Taylor hopes the money will also help him reach his goal of getting into physical therapy school, which he hopes to use as a springboard to a career as a member of an NFL medical team.
“One step at a time,” said Taylor. “Physical therapy school is super expensive. I’ve got most of the pre-requisites out of the way.”
The Central Coast duo doesn't resemble the young men they were when they left the area, in a positive way.
Besides being expensive, physical therapy school is also a grind. The typical program lasts three years and, “From what I’ve heard, you study 12-14 hours a day,” said Taylor.
It is a grind Taylor is willing to undertake as a means to obtaining his ultimate goal.
Taylor said he had a seven-week internship with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017, while he was a student at Fresno State, and worked with the University of Alabama program in 2019.
“That was as a volunteer (in) a similar internship. I started in the Alabama football program then they transitioned me into basketball rehabilitation,” said Taylor. “They let me work football home games.”
For now, Taylor said he is enjoying life in Nashville. “It’s a fun city.”
In a normal year, the Mustangs would be preparing for a game against Portland State on Halloween, but they'll gladly settle for a two-hour practice. The Mustangs' fall 2020 season was postponed, with parts of it completely wiped out, by the coronavirus pandemic. The Big Sky Conference, of which Cal Poly is a member, announced in August that all sports would be postponed to the spring of 2021.
He’s not particular when it comes to the physical therapy school he wants to go to.
“I’ve been applying all over the place,” Taylor said.
Landing a spot in a PT school near an NFL team would certainly be nice, Taylor said, though, “I’ll be studying so much, I don’t know if I’ll have much time for anything else. I’ll take work with an NFL team (while attending PT school) if I get the chance.”
If he does have to re-locate, “It’s all part of moving, which is pretty much what I’ve been doing the last few years,” Taylor said.
GBB: Player of the Decade Semifinals
No. 1 Ashlyn Herlihy vs. No. 4 Tatiana Dunlap
No. 1 Ashlyn Herlihy, Arroyo Grande High
- Currently playing at Santa Clara University
Herlihy, a 6-foot-1 forward, averaged 19.9 points and 12 rebounds a game throughout the 2014-15 season at Arroyo Grande, which was Herlihy's junior year. She led the team to a 24-3 overall record, which included a 21-game win streak and an undefeated and untested run through the PAC 8 League. She was named the league MVP, the Times' All-Area MVP and the SLO County Player of the Year.
Herlihy was even better as a senior, averaging 22 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game. (The Eagles went 20-8 that year and split the league title with Righetti and Herlihy was named the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year).
Herlihy has gone on to play at Santa Clara University. She redshirted there in 2016-17 and has grown into a starting role the last two seasons, averaging over 10 points and 7 rebounds a game. She earned All-West Coast Conference honors the last two years. She's started 61 games the last two seasons.
No. 4 Tatiana Dunlap, Cabrillo/St. Joseph
- Played at CSU San Bernardino and Cal Lutheran
Going up against Herlihy is Dunlap, a standout two-way guard who starred at St. Joseph High before playing in college.
Dunlap won a CIF state title in her sophomore season with the Knights. In her three seasons at St. Joseph, Dunlap scored 1,300 points and the 5-foot-8 guard averaged 23.7 points, 3.0 assists, 9.2 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game as a senior.
Like Herlihy, Dunlap also earned one All-Area MVP award, during her senior season. Dunlap averaged 15.1 points over 87 games with the Knights. As a junior in 2011-12, Dunlap averaged a double-double for the season, with 15.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, while also dishing out 3.0 assists and swiping 2.4 steals per game.
No. 1 Ashlyn Herlihy vs. No. 4 Tatiana Dunlap
No. 2 Kaitlyn Flowers vs. No. 3 Heather Madrigal
No. 2 Kaitlyn Flowers, St. Joseph
- Played at Akron
A 2014 St. Joseph graduate was a freshman on the Knights' 2011 CIF State championship team. (Flowers played a key role in the Knights' state title win over Oakland's Bishop O'Dowd, eating up 28 minutes and leading the team in rebounding while playing effective defense against the Dragons).
Flowers eventually scored over 1,400 points in her St. Joseph career. As a senior in the 2013-14 season, Flowers averaged 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 4.8 steals per game.
As a junior, Flowers averaged 18.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 4.7 steals. As a sophomore, she scored 18 points a game, adding 4.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 4.4 steals per game.
She finished her St. Joseph career with 1,448 total points, 503 total rebounds, 326 assists and 391 steals in 110 games. She averaged 18 points a game over the 75 games she played in her sophomore, junior and senior seasons. She also averaged nearly five steals a game in that span.
No. 3 Heather Madrigal, St. Joseph/Arroyo Grande
- Played at Cal Poly
Madrigal was also on that 2011 state title team at St. Joseph. After that season, she transferred to Arroyo Grande and went on to win her fourth CIF championship in 2012.
Madrigal won three CIF Southern Section titles and one state championship. That's four more titles than the total league games she lost during her career. (Madrigal's teams went 48-0 in league in high school).
Madrigal went 113-20 in her four-year varsity career. The 5-foot-8 forward scored more than 900 points at St. Joseph and, during her lone season at Arroyo Grande, she topped 500 points.
Madrigal averaged 16.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game as the Eagles went 27-6 that year. She played 98 games with the Knights and averaged 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
Madrigal was named the Times' All-Area MVP after her lone season in Arroyo Grande.
No. 2 Kaitlyn Flowers vs. No. 3 Heather Madrigal
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!