Foxen Petroleum Pipeline granted time extension by Santa Barbara County Planning Commission

Terracore won a one-year time extension Wednesday on the development permit for the company’s planned 2.9-mile pipeline from its Cat Canyon oil fields to the existing Phillips 66 pipeline that connects to its refinery on the Nipomo Mesa.

Santa Barbara County Planning Commission granted the extension to Aug. 5, 2021, on a split 3-2 vote, with 1st District Commissioner C. Michael Cooney and 3rd District Commissioner John Parke dissenting.

Cooney and Parke disagreed with the staff’s recommended finding that the environmental impact report prepared when the project was originally approved in March 2015 was adequate and no significant new information had been presented to require additional review.

Read the full story here.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

