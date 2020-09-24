Free Drive-in Movie Night features 'Ferdinand' this Saturday at Elks Event Center

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, the People for Leisure and Youth (PLAY), Inc. and the Elks Recreation Foundation will host a free Family Fun Night with a Drive-In Movie at the Elks Event Center, 4040 Highway 101 on Saturday, September 26th.
Attendees will view a family-friendly movie on a giant 32-foot inflatable movie screen while staying in the comfort and safety of their vehicles.
The movie “Ferdinand” is the story about the most luv-a-bull giant bull with a big heart. After being mistaken for a dangerous beast and torn from his home, he rallies a misfit team of friends for the ultimate adventure to return to his family. Ferdinand proves you can’t judge a bull by its cover.
Pack some snacks and tune in your car radio to hear the movie. This movie screening is free, but online reservations are required at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register.
There will be no admittance at the gate without prior reservations. Gates open at 7:00 p.m. for check in and movie begins at dusk (approximately 8:00 p.m.).
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at (805) 925-0951 extension 2260.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
