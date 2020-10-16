Fresno State announces it's cutting wrestling, lacrosse and men's tennis

Fresno State announced Friday that it is making major changes to its athletic programs amid budget shortfalls exacerbated by the COVID-19 panemic.

"In response to ongoing financial challenges for Fresno State Athletics, whose revenues have been dramatically impacted this fiscal year by the COVID-19 pandemic, Fresno State announced today its decision to implement program reductions that will ensure long-term financial sustainability of its athletics program," the school said in a statement Friday.

Following the current 2020-21 academic year, the school said, it will discontinue supporting varsity lacrosse, men's tennis and wrestling. Fresno State said those cuts will save about $2.5 million, "once all scholarships and other contractual obligations have been fulfilled."

The move ends a disappointingly short run for the Bulldog wrestling program, which was cut in 2006 and revived in 2017.

Following the reduction, Fresno State will sponsor 18 NCAA Division I sports (six men's sports and 12 women's sports). The school says it will support approximately 430 student-athletes through those 18 programs, while also "ensuring the University's ongoing commitment to gender equity."

"Today's decision is difficult for everyone and yet it is a necessary step to ensure the financial viability of our Athletics Department," President Joseph I. Castro said in the school's release. "We appreciate those who have supported these Bulldogs programs over the years, including coaches, current and former student-athletes, and their families."