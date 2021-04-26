You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday, April 16
0 comments

Friday, April 16

  • 0

INCIDENT — At 12:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of West Stowell Road.

INCIDENT — At 10:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Stowell and South Bradley roads.

INCIDENT — At 8:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of East Creston and North McClelland streets.

INCIDENT — At 8:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of East Williams Street and North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 9:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling near the intersection of South Broadway and East Stowell Road.

ARREST — At 3:47 p.m., Benny Sanchez, 20, was arrested in the 500 block of East Riddering Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News