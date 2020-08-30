Friday, Aug. 21

INCIDENT — At 12:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 11:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 800 block of West Damask Court.
ARREST — At 6:09 p.m., Miguel Romero Ramos, 35, was arrested in the 200 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, nonfirearm.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times.
