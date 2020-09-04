You have permission to edit this article.
Friday, Aug. 28
Friday, Aug. 28

  Updated
INCIDENT — At 1:37 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of South Western Avenue and Stowell Road.

INCIDENT — At 9:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of West Boone Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of West Morrison and South Western avenues.

INCIDENT — At 8:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 300 block of West Lolita Lane.

ARREST — At 12;34 p.m., Gregorio Perfecto Garcia, 37, of Santa Maria, was arrested at San Diego County Jail on a warrant and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of sex with a minor under 16 years old and a probation violation.

ARREST — At 7:18 p.m., Jesus Arzate-Garcia, 22, was arrested in the area of Oakley Avenue and Boone Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime.

ARREST — At 7:24 p.m., Carlos Jovan Lopez, 29, was arrested in the area of Oakley Avenue and Boone Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime.

ARREST — At 8:58 p.m., Jesus Morales Sanchez, 29, was arrested in the area of Williams and Pine streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon; non-firearm; and threatening a crime, with intent to terrorize.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

