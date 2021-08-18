INCIDENT — At 8:47 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1300 block of North V Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:25 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 600 block of East College Avenue that resulted in a person being contacted and counseled by police.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

