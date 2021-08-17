INCIDENT — At 12:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 500 block of East Newlove Drive.
INCIDENT — At 5:28 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of West Stowell Road and South Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 700 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 6:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 2800 block of Santa Maria Way.
INCIDENT — At 8:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1100 block of South Railroad Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Cook Street and South Oakley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of West Mill Street.
ARREST — At 7:01 p.m., Daniel Lopez, 33, was arrested in the 200 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
