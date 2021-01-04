Friday, Dec. 18

INCIDENT — At 12:55 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 1400 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 700 block of East North Avenue.
ARREST — At 10:25 a.m., Lauren Novembri, 45, was arrested in the 4000 block of Capella Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI, causing bodily injury; hit-and-run, causing death or injury; and probation violations.
ARREST — At 11:01 a.m., Elpidio Osuna, 40, was arrested in the 700 block of North F Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, witness intimidation and willful cruelty to a child.
ARREST — At 11:19 a.m., Adam Hall, 46, was arrested near the intersection of South C Street and University Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, driving on a suspended license and probation violations.
