Friday, Dec. 18
Friday, Dec. 18

INCIDENT — At 12:55 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 1400 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 700 block of East North Avenue.

ARREST — At 10:25 a.m., Lauren Novembri, 45, was arrested in the 4000 block of Capella Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI, causing bodily injury; hit-and-run, causing death or injury; and probation violations.

ARREST — At 11:01 a.m., Elpidio Osuna, 40, was arrested in the 700 block of North F Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, witness intimidation and willful cruelty to a child.

ARREST — At 11:19 a.m., Adam Hall, 46, was arrested near the intersection of South C Street and University Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, driving on a suspended license and probation violations.

Some COVID-19 changes may become permanent in Santa Barbara County
Some COVID-19 changes may become permanent in Santa Barbara County

Leaders in government, business, education, medical care and other fields have called policy and procedural changes made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic "the new reality." Many people yearn for a return to the way things were just one year ago. But once the pandemic is gone, will life return to "the old reality"? Experts in various sectors say no.

