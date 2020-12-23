Friday, Dec. 4

INCIDENT — At 1:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of Santa Maria Way and Sunrise Drive.
INCIDENT — At 2:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 2100 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 4:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1500 block of Syracuse Lane.
ARREST — At 12:20 a.m., Julio Tadeolopez, 27, was arrested near the intersection of Lemon and Thornburg streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI resulting in bodily injury and hit-and-run with property damage.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!