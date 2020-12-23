You have permission to edit this article.
Friday, Dec. 4
Friday, Dec. 4

INCIDENT — At 9:59 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 800 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:22 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1100 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 2300 block of Balboa Court.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

