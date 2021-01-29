Friday, Jan. 15

INCIDENT — At 12:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 100 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
ARREST — At 11:01 p.m., Arnulfo Ortiz-Juarez, 43, was arrested in the 600 block of North Oakley Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
