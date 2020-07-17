Friday, July 10
ARREST — At 8:43 a.m., Terrance Blake, 21, was arrested in the 1300 block of North V Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, assault with a firearm on a person, obstructing an officer, possession of a firearm while addicted to narcotics or by a convicted felon, unlawful possession of ammunition and warrants.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

