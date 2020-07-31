Friday, July 24

INCIDENT — About 10 a.m., a resident of the 400 block of Glennora Way in Buellton reported people were trying to break into his vehicles.
INCIDENT — About 10:27 a.m., a resident in the 1400 block of Jennilsa Lane in Solvang reported someone had cut lights off a string 9 feet high on the west side of his property by a recreational vehicle.
The man subsequently replaced the lights and installed two cameras in the area.
INCIDENT — About 11:25 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Kendale Place in Buellton reported someone had stolen miscellaneous items from inside her unlocked vehicle sometime between 10 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday.
INCIDENT — While on routine patrol of the Chumash Casino Resort parking structure just after 11 a.m., a deputy contacted two men and a woman and found one of the men was on probation after being convicted of driving under the influence.
However, he found the woman was wanted on a $15,000 misdemeanor arrest warrant for failure to appear, being a felon in possession of a stun gun and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
She was also allegedly in possession of 8 grams of suspected heroin, two hypodermic syringes loaded with suspected heroin, a metal spoon with a residue of suspected heroin and a methamphetamine pipe.
The woman was issued a citation for the warrant and suspicion of possessing the drugs and paraphernalia and was released.
INCIDENT — Deputies went to the 2200 block of Hill Haven Road about 7 p.m. to investigate a report of a man brandishing a knife at another man during an argument.
The suspect was contacted and allegedly admitted brandishing the knife during the confrontation. Deputies allegedly located the knife in his van and booked it as evidence.
A report was sent to the District Attorney’s Office recommending charges be filed against the suspect for brandishing a deadly weapon.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
