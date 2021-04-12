Friday, March 19

ARREST — At 12:02 a.m., Donald Oliviera, 80, was arrested in the 1700 block of South McClelland Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, false imprisonment and threats.
ARREST — At 7:11 a.m., Jesus Martinez, 21, was arrested in the 1700 block of North Carlotti Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault, possibly causing great bodily injury.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times.
