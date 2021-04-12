You have permission to edit this article.
Friday, March 26
Friday, March 26

INCIDENT — At 6:33 a.m., Lompoc Police receive a report of a death investigation in the 200 block of North M Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:47 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield near the intersection of North H Street and West College Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 3:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun near the intersection of North H Street and West Pine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 4:52 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North A Street and East Bush Avenue.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

