INCIDENT — At 12:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of Yale Place.
INCIDENT — At 3:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of Morro Drive.
INCIDENT — At 9:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Fesler and North Vine streets.
ARREST — At 12:27 a.m., Angele Montoya, 26, was arrested in the 1800 block of Ironwood Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and witness intimidation.
ARREST — At 1:24 a.m., Mario Cantu, 31, was arrested in the 1400 block of North Oxford Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
ARREST — At 6:47 p.m., Marc Gramespacher, 35, was arrested on a warrant in the 1500 block of West Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.