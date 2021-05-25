INCIDENT — At 10:25 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of North B Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:32 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of North V Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of North S Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near an undetermined location near the Santa Ynez Riverbed.
ARREST — At 10:05 a.m., Michael Villapania, 33, was arrested at an undisclosed location in Lompoc and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.
