Friday, Nov. 20
Friday, Nov. 20

INCIDENT — At 8:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of North Railroad Avenue.

ARREST — At 12:20 a.m., Mario Hernandez-Olivio, 34, was arrested in the 400 block of East Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.

ARREST — At 9:47 p.m., Claudio Garcia, 37, was arrested near the intersection of Westgate Road and Via Rosa and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, nonfirearm.

