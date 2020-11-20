Friday, Nov. 6

INCIDENT — At 9:20 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of lewd activity at an unspecified location in the city.
INCIDENT — At 2:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1500 block of West College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 800 block alley of North F and G streets.
ARREST — At 4:09 p.m., Bryan James Getman, 30, was arrested in the area of Highway 246 and Highway 1 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of rape of an unconscious victim and rape by force or fear.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
