Friday, Nov. 6
Friday, Nov. 6

INCIDENT — At 9:20 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of lewd activity at an unspecified location in the city.

INCIDENT — At 2:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1500 block of West College Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 800 block alley of North F and G streets.

ARREST — At 4:09 p.m., Bryan James Getman, 30, was arrested in the area of Highway 246 and Highway 1 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of rape of an unconscious victim and rape by force or fear.

Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

