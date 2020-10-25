You have permission to edit this article.
Friday, Oct. 16
Friday, Oct. 16

INCIDENT — At 10:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 600 block of West Betteravia Road.

ARREST — At 2:29 p.m., Yadira Pacheco, 28, was arrested in the 1600 block of North Mary Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

