Friday, Oct. 23
Friday, Oct. 23

INCIDENT — At 3:40 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a battery with serious bodily injury in the 300 block of West North Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 1:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 700 block of West Cypress Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 2:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of West Maple Avenue and North K Street.

ARREST — At 9:27 a.m., Isaac Lee Reichel, 20, was arrested in the 500 block of North Eighth Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.

ARREST — At 9:29 a.m., Miguel Angel Vega, 36, was arrested in the 200 block of West North Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism.

