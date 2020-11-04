Friday, Oct. 23

INCIDENT — At 8:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a robbery in the 500 block of East Boone Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a foot pursuit in the area of West Newlove Drive and South Lincoln Street.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
