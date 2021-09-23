INCIDENT — At 2:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a battery with serious bodily injury in the 300 block of North L Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 6:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East North Avenue and North H Street.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

