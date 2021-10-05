INCIDENT — At 4:13 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler in the 200 block of East Birch Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of elder abuse in the 200 block of South E Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 7:35 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West Chestnut Avenue and North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 800 block of West Laurel Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation near the intersection of North J Street and West Maple Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
