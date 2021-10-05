INCIDENT — At 10:43 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 900 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 11:58 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of West Central Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1100 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
ARREST — At 1:08 p.m., Samuel Mendoza, 29, was arrested on a warrant in the 1100 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony resisting arrest and a probation violation.
