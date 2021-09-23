INCIDENT — At 9:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 700 block of East Betteravia Road.

ARREST — At 10:09 p.m., Eduardo Gonzalez, 30, was arrested in the 400 block of West Fesler Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in bodily injury.

Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

