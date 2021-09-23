INCIDENT — At 9:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 700 block of East Betteravia Road.
ARREST — At 10:09 p.m., Eduardo Gonzalez, 30, was arrested in the 400 block of West Fesler Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in bodily injury.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.