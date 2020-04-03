Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Pick up the pace and make things happen this year. Putting more energy into the things that bring you the most joy will have a positive impact on your attitude and your life. Get in touch with others and make yourself available. This can be a year of sharing and spreading love.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Focus on whom you know and how best to utilize your connections. Discuss your intentions and listen to suggestions. Romance is favored, and positive change is within reach.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take a step back and a deep breath, and consider what's worth fighting for and what isn't. Your time and energy will be better spent pursuing romance or physical improvements.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Listen and learn. What you offer others will be reciprocated. Visiting someone who has influenced your life will be insightful. Don't make a premature change.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Keep your cash and possessions tucked away someplace safe. The best results will come from nurturing a relationship that offers equality and brings you joy. Make love and romance priorities.