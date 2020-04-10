Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't worry about what others are doing. Concentrate on your image and on being the best that you can be. Youngsters and seniors will offer unexpected insight.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Someone from your past will come to mind. Don't be too eager to let this person back into your life. Distance yourself from anyone who is a bad influence.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Judge others and others will judge you. Give people the same freedom you want for yourself. Channel your energy into something you enjoy doing instead of being critical of what everyone else is up to.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't be fooled by a deal that sounds too good to be true. Focus on how to improve your appearance and enhance your important relationships.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- If you lend a helping hand, you will benefit. A positive change at home will boost your morale and bring you closer to someone who shares your personal goals.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Emotional problems will surface if you make a change without consent. Use your imagination and offer solutions that will satisfy everyone's needs. Personal discipline will result in better health.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Speak up and press forward. How you deal with others will be vital in bringing about positive change. Work hard, play hard and reap the rewards.

