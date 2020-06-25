From the Vault: Former Santa Maria High football and baseball standout James Steels

Santa Maria High School has a sneaky good athletic history.

There are college or pro stars in various sports from Santa Maria's glory days.

Perhaps there is one former SMHS standout that flies under the radar.

That would be the one and only James Steels, who graduated in 1979.

If Steels isn't included in the list of Santa Maria High's greatest athletes, he certainly should be.

Steels was a dynamic football player for the Saints, perhaps one of the school's best running backs, though that distinction likely goes to Eddie Johnson, who rushed for over 3,200 yards at Utah.

Steels was so good on the gridiron, in fact, that he (almost) single-handedly engineered the Saints' huge upset win over San Luis Obispo as a junior in 1977. In that game, Steels had 28 carries for 131 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown in a 14-7 victory.

Also, according to a report from Mark Patton, who was the Sports Editor of the Santa Maria Times back then, Steels "made a thrilling, juggling catch and ran it in for the other Saint touchdown on a 61-yard play in the second quarter."

Steels also kicked both of the Saints' extra points and narrowly missed a 36-yard field goal attempt that "struck the top of the goalpost's right upright." Steels also provided hard-nosed defense at his linebacker position and handled the Saints' punting duties, averaging nearly 36 yards a kick.

After that game, though, Steels didn't take much credit for the win.

"It was the line, it was the line," he told Patton. "They blocked just great. The holes were there -- even in the fourth quarter."